Man killed in shooting outside Rochester apartment, police say

Police in Rochester, Minnesota, are investigating a shooting that left a man dead late Thursday morning.

The Rochester Police Department says officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the 1000 block of 41st Street Northwest.

WCCO

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot outside the apartment complex. Despite lifesaving measures, the man died at the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

Rochester police say this is the city's first shooting death this year.