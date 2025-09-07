Watch CBS News
Richfield police arrest man, 37, suspected of murdering female roommate

Riley Moser
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota.
Police in the Twin Cities arrested a man in his 30s Sunday morning on suspicion of murder after officers found his dying roommate.

The Richfield Police Department says shortly after 5 a.m., officers were called to the 6400 block of Bloomington Avenue South.

Upon arrival, officers found a 37-year-old woman on the floor in the basement's bathroom with a large laceration on the top of her head. Despite lifesaving efforts, she died from her injuries, police say.

Officers reported seeing signs of struggle in the basement living area. The Richfield Police Department says the roommate, a 37-year-old man, was covered in blood and had fresh injuries to his hands. 

Police arrested the man, saying his description of events appeared to be inconsistent with the crime scene evidence.

The incident remains under investigation.

