Richfield Middle School staff member arrested after sexual misconduct allegation

A staff member at a Twin Cities middle school was arrested Tuesday after allegations of sexual misconduct involving a student, according to school officials and law enforcement.

Officers arrested the 23-year-old Richfield Middle School staff member at his home in Bloomington, Minnesota, around 9 a.m., the Richfield Police Department said. He has not yet been formally charged, but the Hennepin County Attorney's Office is reviewing the case.

Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steve Unowsky said in a letter to the community that the district was "made aware of allegations of misconduct involving a Richfield Middle School staff member and a student" earlier this week. Richfield police said other staff at the school called the department "to report a potential sexual relationship between a school employee and a student."

"We understand that this news may be upsetting and that many of you may have questions," Unowsky said. "Due to state data privacy laws and the active police investigation, we are unable to share additional details at this time. Please know that this decision is made to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of those involved."

The staff member has been placed on administrative leave, according to the district, and is no longer listed on the online staff directory.

The district is making school counselors and mental health staff available to students.

