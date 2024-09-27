Man on electric scooter killed in crash with SUV in Richfield

RICHFIELD, Minn. — A man riding an electric scooter died Thursday evening after a crash with an SUV in a southern suburb of Minneapolis, police said.

Benjamin Walker, 34, was riding his scooter the wrong way in the southbound lanes of Nicollet Avenue and weaving through traffic when the crash occurred, the Richfield Police Department said.

He collided with a Jeep Wrangler going the opposite way around 5:45 p.m. near Interstate 494.

Walker died at the scene, police said. The crash is under investigation.