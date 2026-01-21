Richfield Boys Basketball off to a successful season with sights set on their first state title

Richfield boys basketball holds a 15-1 record as of January 21st, with an undefeated record in the Tri-Metro Conference. With the post season in sight, they have big goals to win their first state title.

Earlier this month, the Spartans sparked on the court against their top conference rival, DeLaSalle High School. beating them by a mere 1 point margin 69 to 68.

"We're playing like dogs. We just are hungry," said Gideon Horne, Junior, Forward.

The Spartans have a strong junior class in their starting 5. Horne had a game high of 19 points against DeLaSalle. Dre Collins not only adding to their points, but shutting them down on the other side of the ball too. Then there were the players who contributed their endurance to this win.

Junior Waleed Muhammad, who played nearly every minute of this game, guarding the opponents top player.

"I would say my role is to make sure everything is organized, facilitate the ball well, score when needed and play really good defense," said Muhammad.

This successful squad is led by head coach Omar McMillan, who is really enjoying the ride this season.

"Sometimes you got to remember that you're the coach and not the fan because they'll do some amazing things out there that kind of get you out of your seat," said McMillan.

McMillan has been at the helm of this program for 15 years and views his role more as a mentor than a coach. This goes a long way with the boys.

"Coach O, love the guy. He helps me boost my confidence, turning me into a great player, telling me what to do to be better, and it works," said Horne.

"Coach says a lot of his goals are to make us better as young men. Not just for basketball, but outside of it too," said Collins.

While this conference was win was significant, this team is not celebrating yet.

"I don't think it proved anything. The job is not done yet," said Horne.

"Definitely, I think we have what it takes to win state," said Muhammad.