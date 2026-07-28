Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for in St. Paul drug cartel-related kidnapping

A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a drug trafficking and kidnapping conspiracy last year was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Richar Mujica pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in October.

Between July 2023 and January 2025, Mujica and 10 others conspired to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota. Leaders of the group arranged for large quantities of the drug to be delivered from Mexico to the Twin Cities area.

Mujica was one of four people who lured a person to St. Paul in January 2025, kidnapped them, chained them to a pole and held them against their will, according to the attorney's office.