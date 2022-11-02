Ribeye is steak-lovers' top favorite cut, survey finds
When you think of your favorite meal, does steak come to mind?
A new survey by the Linz Shop (admittedly a meat wholesaler) shows 70% said that their favorite food is steak.
The ribeye was people's favorite steak, followed by a filet and then T-bone.
Most people like steak cooked medium rare and about a half surveyed like sauce with their steak.
