Minneapolis high school wrestling phenom Reymie Keenan also proving formidable in discus

Minneapolis wrestler Reymie Keenan took home the girls state title two years in a row.

"I was really proud of myself," said Keenan.

It's hard to believe someone with so much success found this sport only three years ago, when they were a sophomore.

"I walked into the wrestling room and the coach was overjoyed to see me. He was shocked at how young I was, how tall I was, how strong I was, everything," Keenan said.

A refreshing welcome to a new sport for this 6-foot athlete, who before wrestling struggled to celebrate their strengths.

"I always thought it was a disadvantage or something I had to work past, but it really turned the corner for me," Keenan said. "It made me so much better in my other sports, too. I wasn't trying to hide in my own body."

With wrestling season wrapped on the highest note, Keenan turns to their other passion: discus. They threw for 68 feet in the state tournament last year, but their new found confidence is pushing them to achieve long-distance goals.

Reymie Keenan WCCO

"I want to do better than that because I know I can throw like 120 [feet], so I want to do that and I want to get a mark in the state tournament and prove it to myself," Keenan said.

Head discus and shot put coach Robert Noel says Keenan uplifts every athlete on the team.

"They are dedicated to mastering the craft, which I think is infectious amongst their peers," Noel said. "They're a leader amongst their crew. I think it's really magical."

Track athlete Stella Dishong-Schoch, also a member of the girls wrestling team and hopes she can continue the success for the Tommies after Keenan graduates this spring.

"Wow, like if they can do it, I want to be on that mat, I want to have that feeling, and they're pushing me," Dishong-Schoch said. "I don't know if they know that they are having a great impact in really small ways."

Keenan plans to continue wrestling in college next year and hopes to eventually coach wrestling someday.

"I'm happy to know my hard work has helped other people, not just me," Keenan said.