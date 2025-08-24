Watch CBS News
Restraining order filed by former teacher against western Wisconsin superintendent dismissed

By
Riley Moser
Digital Producer, CBS Minnesota
Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.
/ CBS Minnesota

A restraining order filed by a western Wisconsin teacher against her former school district's superintendent has been lifted, court documents show.

The decision came at an Aug. 5 hearing, when the court found the teacher did not meet the definition of harassment under the reasonable grounds standard.

The teacher, who used to work at St. Croix Central High School in Hammond, Wisconsin, claimed Superintendent Tim Widiker "initiated and engaged in bullying and harassing activities at work for the past three years," according to her petition filed in April.

It is the second restraining order against Widiker to be dismissed this year. The district's former human resources director was granted one in April, but it was dismissed the next month, court records show.

In her resignation letter, the former HR director says she was "wrongly accused of misusing leave time," then experienced "harassment, coercion, defamation, slander, retaliation" by the district and Widiker. She also claims Widiker falsely told staff she'd been stealing money for years.

The school board in April said in a statement that it investigated the former HR director's complaint against Widiker and "determined no immediate action related to the District Superintendent was appropriate."

David Schuman contributed to this report.

