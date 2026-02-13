Minneapolis restaurant workers lament losses from ICE surge, demand change

Valentine's Day weekend is one of the busiest weekends for Minneapolis bars and restaurants.

On Friday morning, workers held a press conference to reflect on how the Immigration and Customs Enforcement surge has impacted the food industry.

"When we are connected, we are safer and we are stronger," said Caiti Smith, a Minneapolis server.

Outside the Hospitality Minnesota headquarters in downtown Minneapolis, restaurant and bar employees looked back on how ICE has impacted their lives, along with those of their immigrant coworkers.

"I've witnessed with my own two eyes the fear. They are visibly stressed and wondering if it is worth the risk to go to work," said Jake, a Minneapolis cook.

Speakers also talked about the economic toll Operation Metro Surge has had. They say there's been a 50% to 80% decline in revenue.

"People are fighting for shifts. Restaurants can't be open for full hours. This industry has lost millions of dollars in the past couple months," said Remy, a Minneapolis bartender.

The Restaurant Opportunities Center of Minnesota and CTUL, a worker organization, held the press conference, during which they also announced the launch of a campaign called 86 ICE. In the hospitality industry, 86 means to kick someone out of a bar or restaurant.

As part of 86 ICE, restaurant workers said they have a number of demands they'd like to see met as the surge comes to an end.

Some of those demands include creating preparedness plans to ensure worker and customer safety, denying ICE entry to a business unless they have a warrant signed by a judge, refusing federal agents service at establishments and giving employees time to deal with immigration proceedings without losing their jobs.

"Even when ICE leaves, we want a voice in the workplace. Basic training and protections," said Smith.

"I cannot have a business if my staff doesn't show up. Without my staff, without any restaurant staff, owners have nothing," said Miguel Hernandez, owner of Lito's Burritos.

The groups said since January, they have sent nearly 2,000 letters to Hospitality Minnesota to sign on to their 86 ICE demands, but haven't heard back.