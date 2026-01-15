Twin Cities restaurants close as ICE operations impact workforce; community members step up to keep them open

Employees fearful of the Twin Cities' immigration enforcement crackdown have forced a number of Twin Cities restaurants to temporarily close their doors.

Among them is El Rodeo Mexican restaurant in Maple Grove. Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement showed up at the restaurant earlier this week. According to El Rodeo supporters, no one was arrested. However, workers there say some employees are now too scared to work.

Ivette Chatman has been a frequent customer of El Rodeo ever since she moved to Maple Grove two years ago. But when she showed up for lunch on Thursday the doors were locked, and the restaurant was dark.

"This is my first time bringing my son over. We were stopping in for lunch, but I guess not," said Ivette Chatman. "A bit sad to see them struggling, frankly. It's a great place. Sadly, with everything going on in Minneapolis, I kind of figured something immigration related."

The restaurant's social media organizer said ever since the raid, some of the employees have been too scared to leave their homes, creating staffing issues and forcing the restaurant to close. A post on El Rodeo's Facebook page thanked the public for their support and asked for help filling shifts so they can reopen, offering to pay anyone willing to work.

On Wednesday, an El Rodeo supporter created a sign-up sheet for people to volunteer. Within 90 minutes, 75 people signed up to help.

Many of them volunteered to work without being paid. And a GoFundMe page raised $6,000 for El Rodeo in just three hours. Much of that money will go towards food and groceries for employees.

"I was coming here to give a donation, and I was so sad to see it closed. So, I'll go to the GoFundMe," said Carol Olson, an El Rodeo customer who says restaurant employees have always been friendly and hard-working. "I hope and pray that they are back in business and doing what they need to do for their profession and livelihood and their honor."