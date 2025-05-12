More people are shopping resale than ever before — here's why

More people than ever are shopping resale — and that number is only expected to grow this year.

"I think as consigner, it's really nice that I can bring in my clothes and bring in that beautiful check at the end and then turn it around and buy more stuff for my kids," Tasha Steinmetz said.

Steinmetz is one of the 700 families reselling books, clothing, toys and baby essentials at Just Between Friends Woodbury. She's also a team lead for the semi-annual children's consignment sale.

"People are looking to save that extra little bit," she said.

Market reports show strolled and car seat prices are up 10 percent. Diapers and formula are expected to follow.

"The pandemic was one thing," Event Coordinator Sue Endle said. "But it's really the economy that is driving families to look for ways to save and make money."

Most Americans worry tariffs will also drive up prices for fashion. Regular thrifters Erin Johnson and Rochelle Jacobs were on the hunt for summer baby clothes at the Just Between Friends event.

"Kids grow out of stuff really fast," Jacobs said. "And it's really not worth it for me to spend full dollar on something that she's gonna wear for two days."

It's not just the economy that's pulling shoppers to secondhand.

"It's eco-friendly, so it helps other people," Jacobs said. "You can buy stuff from other people that are looking to sell and it helps them out too."

Johnson added that she's looking to reduce her consumerism, and thrifting is a way to do that.

This year, Just Between Friends doubled the size of its space at M Health Sports Center in Woodbury to accommodate the demand.

"We're thrilled that we can kind of be that stable lifeline for families regardless of what's happening out in the broader economy," Endle said.

Shoppers saw 60% off retail prices. The next Just Between Friends event is in September.