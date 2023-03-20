Watch CBS News
Rep. Deb Kiel says she suffered minor stroke at State Office Building last week

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Minnesota Rep. Deb Kiel says she's at home recovering after she suffered a stroke at the State Office Building last week.

On Monday, Kiel (R-Crookston) issued a statement, saying she experienced "fatigue and dizziness" in St. Paul on Friday, and was later admitted to Regions Hospital.

"Tests determined that I suffered a minor stroke, and I remained hospitalized overnight for observation. I'm happy to report I was released Saturday evening and am now home in Crookston with my family," she said.

deb-kiel.jpg
State of Minnesota

Kiel, who will undergo additional tests over the coming days, says she hopes to return to St. Paul next week.

"In the meantime, my office is open for business and here to help with any constituent needs. I want to thank the excellent neurology team at Region's for their excellent care and quick work that likely saved me from any long-term effects as a result of the stroke," she said. 

