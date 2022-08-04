Rep. Dean Phillips says 2024 election should be an opportunity for "a new generation of leaders"

Dean Phillips says Biden should not run for second term

Dean Phillips says Biden should not run for second term

Dean Phillips says Biden should not run for second term

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Minnesota's 3rd District Congressman Dean Phillips is doubling down on his view that President Joe Biden should not run for a second term.

Phillips made headlines last month when he said in an interview that he would like to see a new generation with fresh ideas leading the country.

Speaking to reporters in Bloomington, Phillips explained his position.

"I think in 2024 it's going to be an opportunity, not to mention a national need, for a new generation of leaders on both sides of the aisle," Phillips said.

He describes the feedback from Democratic colleagues as "overwhelmingly supportive from people who won't say things publicly but privately feel exactly the same way."

Joe Biden is now 79. At the end of a second term he would be 86.

What do voters think? WCCO went to Phillips' district -- which covers the Western suburbs -- and found reactions from both sides.

"I don't think he should run again. I think he has aged out," Mary Duffy said.

"I have loved everything that he has done, especially with the Roe v. Wade executive order. I feel like he has our back," Catherine Maki said.

Since Phillips made his opinion public, Rep. Angie Craig has said she agrees that Biden should not run again.

Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney -- both prominent Democratic House leaders -- have notably declined to answer the question.

Phillips does not have a primary opponent on Tuesday, and neither does his Republican opponent Tom Weiler, a 20-year Navy veteran. So we will have to wait until November for the showdown between the two.

Phillips says he has not heard directly from Biden. He also says if Biden is the nominee in 2024, he will vigorously support him.