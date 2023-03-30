Craig, Omar, and other Minnesota officials react to Donald Trump indictment

Manhattan grand jury votes to indict former president Donald Trump Manhattan grand jury votes to indict former president Donald Trump 04:08

MINNEAPOLIS -- Donald Trump has been indicted by a New York grand jury, becoming the first former president of the United States to face criminal charges.

The indictment is linked to a business records investigation related to a "hush money" payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just a few days before Trump was elected president in 2016.

Timeline: Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels and the $130,000 payment to buy her silence

Rep. Angie Craig, who represents the 2nd Congressional District in Minnesota, said the indictment was a "solemn reminder that we can never allow politics to dictate the rule of law."

"I am hopeful that my colleagues on both sides of the aisle will allow the judicial process to run its course free from political interference," she said.

Craig also urged anyone responding to the announcement do so "peacefully."

Rep. Ilhan Omar echoed Craig's support for justice and accountability.

"This is just one of many criminal acts for which Donald Trump is being investigated," she said. "Make no mistake: the fact that one of the most powerful people in the world was investigated impartially and indicted is testament to the fact that we still live in a nation of laws. And no one is above the law."

The Republican Party of Minnesota called the indictment "disconcerting."

"A Democrat district attorney is busy tying up time and resources to go after a political opponent instead of cracking down on lawlessness in New York – which just saw another year of record-breaking crime," Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann said.

Trump has denied having a sexual encounter with Daniels. In a press release issued shortly after the announcement, Trump called the allegations a "witch-hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement."