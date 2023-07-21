Rep. Angie Craig visits Prior Lake, Eagan post offices to address delivery issues

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- For hundreds of people in the metro, their mail service has been delivering nothing but frustration. Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig is putting her stamp on this issue.

She visited post offices in both Prior Lake and Eagan on Friday to try and get answers from postal service management.

A survey from the post office shows the Minnesota-South Dakota region had the third worst service score in the country.

Craig says the situation is improving, but more needs to be done.

"I think they're trying. I think they recognize that we've had a service issue. But there's still a gap in what we're being told from an expectation service perspective and what they're able to deliver," Craig said.

Right now, USPS is hiring both full and part-time staff. The Eagan Post Office has an estimated 20 open positions.

Leadership at both post offices say they're working to speed up the hiring process.

Officials say that workers in the area are often working 50-70 hours six days a week amid staffing shortages.