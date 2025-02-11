Northern Minnesota school bus driver accused of assaulting 11-year-old babysitter

Judge pauses cuts to medical research funding, and more headlines

REMER, Minn. — A school bus driver in northern Minnesota is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl who babysat his children, charges filed Friday show.

The 40-year-old Remer man faces two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, court documents state.

The girl reported the alleged assault to her principal in late January, according to the criminal complaint. She said he sexually assaulted her while she was babysitting at his home last fall. She also rode his bus.

The complaint alleges the man assaulted the girl on multiple occasions while other people were in the home. He also allegedly threatened the girl, saying, "If you tell anybody what happened, I know where you live and I'm gonna hurt you."

Police interviewed the man on Wednesday. He admitted he spent time alone with the girl, but denied assaulting her, according to the complaint.

The man was arrested after speaking to police but has since posted bond. He has a hearing scheduled for Feb. 24, according to court records.

