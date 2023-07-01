Remains of goat, believed to be stolen from St. Paul school, found
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A goat that was reported missing from a St. Paul school is believed to have been found dead.
A staff member at Great River School reported that a 2-year-old goat went missing sometime between 8:20 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. on Monday. The students at the school were "heartbroken" about the theft, police said at the time.
On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Lafond Avenue - about 3 miles away from the school - on a report of suspicious items. When officers arrived they found the remains of a goat in a plastic storage box, according to police.
"There is a high likelihood that his goat is, unfortunately, the one that was stolen," police say.
The case is under investigation.
