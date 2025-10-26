Southeastern Minnesota swatting incidents tied to terrorist organization

Investigators say they have linked two swatting incidents in southeastern Minnesota to a terrorist organization that targets children through extortion and violence.

Swatting is when someone makes a false report, intending to trigger a large-scale response.

On Tuesday and Thursday, the Red Wing Police Department says officers were called to two separate emergency calls reporting multiple shooting victims at a residence on the 1300 block of East Avenue.

Red Wing's Investigation Unit says evidence suggests those involved in the incidents are connected to an "extremist group" that is recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the FBI as a terrorist organization. Authorities did not name the organization.

Investigators worked with law enforcement in the United Kingdom and arrested a suspect overseas in connection with the fake emergency reports.

The investigation into the incident remains open, police say.