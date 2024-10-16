Watch CBS News
Red flag warning issued for southwestern, western Minnesota due to strong gusts, dry conditions

MINNEAPOLIS — Portions of southwestern and west central Minnesota are under a red flag warning on Wednesday due to extreme fire risk.

The National Weather Service says the warning goes into effect at 1 p.m. and will expire at 7 p.m. Gusty winds and the ongoing dry weather means fires can spread quickly and spiral out of control. Residents should not burn anything in counties where the warning is in effect.

The following counties are under the red flag warning: Big Stone, Brown, Chippewa, Clay, Cottonwood, Douglas, Grant, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Otter Tail, Pipestone, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Rock, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Watonwan, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine.

"Embers can be carried for over a mile in high winds like this. People should use extreme caution until conditions improve," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist.

Gusts will reach around 25 mph in the metro on Wednesday, bringing high temperatures near 60 degrees. In areas outside the metro, the winds are expected to be stronger. The warming trend is expected to continue with winds reaching up to 40 mph on Friday.

