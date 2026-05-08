Red flag warning issued in central, northwestern Minnesota Friday afternoon

A red flag warning will go into effect Friday afternoon in northwestern and central Minnesota due to extreme fire risk conditions, the state's Department of Natural Resources says.

The warning is issued for 24 counties and will last from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The impacted counties include Becker, Benton, Cass, Chippewa, Clay, Crow Wing, Douglas, Grant, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Mahnomen, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Norman, Otter Tail, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Wadena and Wilkin.

The DNR says it will not issue or activate burning permits during that time, and will dissuade people from starting campfires. Residents are also encouraged to check any recent burn sites to ensure the fires are completely out.

"Fine fuels, such as grass and small twigs, can dry out quickly when the relative humidity is so low and wind pick up," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. "These fine fuels can easily ignite and start a wildfire that spreads quickly."

High temperatures are expected to reach near 70 degrees Friday, though there's the possibility for a few late showers.