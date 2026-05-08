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Spring warmth takes over Twin Cities Friday; quiet, seasonable Mother's Day on tap

By
Joseph Dames
Joseph Dames
Meteorologist
Joseph Dames joined the WCCO team during the winter of 2022. He is currently the weekday morning meteorologist. You can also catch him putting together weather, science, and other environmental stories during the week.
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Joseph Dames

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Spring warmth takes over Friday in the Twin Cities, with a nice Mother's Day on tap.

Friday will be milder with sunshine and highs near 70. There's an elevated fire danger and a few late showers possible.

Saturday's shaping up to be cooler with a passing shower possible between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., then breezy and partly sunny. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Mother's Day will be quiet and seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Better rain chances arrive late Monday into Tuesday, followed by a warmer pattern next week. Highs may be in the upper 70s and lower 80s to wrap up next week.

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