Spring warmth takes over Twin Cities Friday; quiet, seasonable Mother's Day on tap

Spring warmth takes over Friday in the Twin Cities, with a nice Mother's Day on tap.

Friday will be milder with sunshine and highs near 70. There's an elevated fire danger and a few late showers possible.

Saturday's shaping up to be cooler with a passing shower possible between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., then breezy and partly sunny. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Mother's Day will be quiet and seasonable with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Better rain chances arrive late Monday into Tuesday, followed by a warmer pattern next week. Highs may be in the upper 70s and lower 80s to wrap up next week.