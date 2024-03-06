Red flag warning issued in western and southwestern Minnesota due to extreme fire risk

MINNEAPOLIS — Strong winds and low relative humidity have prompted weather officials to issue a red flag warning due to "extreme fire risk" in western and southwestern Minnesota.

According to the National Weather Service, the alert is effective Wednesday from noon through 6 p.m. for the following counties: Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac que Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, Rock, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Yellow Medicine.

Residents in the listed counties are advised not to burn and to check any recent fires to make sure they are completely out.

A red flag warning is issued in areas where "fire can spread quickly and easily progress out of control" under the expected weather conditions, the NWS said.

Campfires are discouraged and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will not be issuing or activating any open burning permits for large vegetative debris during the alert.

"Embers can be carried for over a mile in high winds like this. People should use extreme caution until conditions improve," Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, said.

On Sunday, a large wildfire in Waseca burned nearly 2,000 acres — mostly grassland — before being contained. Three people were injured. While multiple residents were evacuated, no structures were damaged or destroyed. A red flag warning was in effect at the time for a large portion of southern Minnesota, including Waseca.

Aftermath of Waseca wildfire. WCCO

The National Interstate Fire Center has released data that shows Minnesota and northern Wisconsin will have an increased risk for wildfires this spring.