How to protect your home from the threat of wildfires

MINNEAPOLIS — The risk of wildfires in Minnesota is one people across the state, including the Twin Cities, need to take seriously. That's the warning from experts after another red flag warning on Wednesday.

Twenty-seven counties were at extremely high risk due to low humidity, high winds and a dry landscape.

It was only a few days earlier that a similar warning set the stage for a massive wildfire in southern Minnesota. A wildfire in Wascea burned nearly 2,000 acres, most of which was grass. Three people were hurt. Luckily, it wasn't in a heavily-populated area.

But that wasn't the case nearly three years ago when a wildfire broke in at Veterans Park in Richfield in April 2021. The conditions were similar to Wednesday with lots of fuel, like leaves and cattails, that could easily ignite.

The park is a large natural space, meaning it can be susceptible to fire. That's why the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says even people living in the heart of the metro need to be prepared.

"We are seeing wildfire activity across Minnesota right now. It's not just in the woods, it's not just in the prairie areas. We're really seeing it all across Minnesota. And the potential this spring is really high," said DNR Wildlife Prevention Specialist Karen Harrison.

WCCO talked with a homeowner in Waseca on Sunday who said the flames were within 100 feet of his house. He and his father used hoses to soak their yard.

Protecting property however, is not what the DNR wants people to prioritize.

"The MDNR wants to first and foremost protect safety. Safety of yourself and others should be the top priority. So, if you see a wildfire or your fire escapes, you should be getting to a safe location," said Harrison.

Once in a safe location, Harrison said to call 911 so professionals with proper equipment and training can try to contain the fire.

Well before a fire ignites, Harrison said there are several steps homeowners can take to make their property better suited to withstand a fire. She suggests clearing out brush from the yard and trimming branches that are touching or near the roof.

Families should also create a "go-bag" filled with essentials for when evacuation happens. The DNR has more information on how to prepare for wildfires on its website.