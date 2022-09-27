Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, Dakotas, head to Florida to aid with Hurricane Ian relief

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Hurricane Ian quickly approaches Florida, Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota are traveling to the region to be ready to assist when the storm hits.

The Minnesota Red Cross posted photos online of trucks from Duluth and Fargo, which will travel to Florida and distribute food and other relief items to those impacted by the hurricane.

Roughly 50 disaster response volunteers will head to the state, the Minnesota Red Cross says.

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are in place for some of the state's southwestern counties.

