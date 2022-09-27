Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, Dakotas, head to Florida to aid with Hurricane Ian relief

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

2.5M Floridians under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian approaches
2.5M Floridians under evacuation orders as Hurricane Ian approaches 01:34

MINNEAPOLIS -- As Hurricane Ian quickly approaches Florida, Red Cross volunteers from Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota are traveling to the region to be ready to assist when the storm hits.

The Minnesota Red Cross posted photos online of trucks from Duluth and Fargo, which will travel to Florida and distribute food and other relief items to those impacted by the hurricane.

Roughly 50 disaster response volunteers will head to the state, the Minnesota Red Cross says. 

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida on Wednesday as a Category 3 storm. Mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders are in place for some of the state's southwestern counties. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 5:26 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.