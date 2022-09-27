Live Updates: Florida governor holds press conference as Hurricane Ian churns toward state

Live Updates: Florida governor holds press conference as Hurricane Ian churns toward stateget the free app
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference Tuesday morning as Hurricane Ian churns toward the state. Ian is now a Category 3 and is expected to become an even more powerful Category 4, with winds reaching 140 mph.
On Tuesday morning the storm was battering Cuba with high winds and life-threatening storm surge, according to forecasters. Up to 16 inches of rain could be seen in some areas and storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 14 feet along western Cuba.
Forecasters said hurricane conditions are expected along Florida's west coast Wednesday morning, with tropical storm conditions possibly beginning by late Tuesday.
"Tropical storm conditions are expected in the Tropical Storm Warning area along the southwest coast of the Florida peninsula by this evening, and along the west coast north of the Tampa Bay area and along portions of the east coast of Florida on Wednesday," said the National Hurricane Center.
"Strengthening is expected later this morning after Ian emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico," it said. "Ian is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida as a dangerous major hurricane."
Mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday in some areas around Tampa Bay, and officials asked others in the area to leave voluntarily. Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. Even if Ian doesn't hit the area directly, it could still feel the effects of the storm, DeSantis has warned.
How to watch DeSantis' press conference
- What: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference today at 9 a.m. ET.
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 27 2022
- Time: 9 a.m. ET
- Location: State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- Online stream: Live on CBS News
Warnings and watches in effect as of 8 a.m ET
The National Hurricane Center posted the following warnings and watches at 8 a.m. ET Tuesday:
A hurricane warning is in effect for:
- Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio, and Artemisa
- Bonita Beach to the Anclote River, including Tampa Bay
- Dry Tortugas
A storm surge warning is in effect for:
- Anclote River southward to Flamingo
- Tampa Bay
A tropical storm Warning is in effect for:
- Cuban provinces of La Habana, Mayabeque, and Matanzas
- Lower Florida Keys from Seven Mile Bridge westward to Key West
- Flamingo to Bonita Beach
- Suwannee River to the Anclote River
- Volusia/Brevard County Line south to Jupiter Inlet
- Lake Okeechobee
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
- Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West
- Dry Tortugas
- Florida Bay
- Aucilla River to Anclote River
- Altamaha Sound to Flagler/Volusia County Line
- Saint Johns River
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
- North of Anclote River to the Suwannee River
A tropical storm watch is in effect for:
- North of the Suwannee River to Indian Pass
- Altamaha Sound to Volusia/Brevard County line
- Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet