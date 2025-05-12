Watch CBS News
Central Minnesota man injured when run over by tractor he fell from

A central Minnesota man was injured last week when he fell from his tractor and the machine ran him over, authorities said.

The accident happened in Darling Township, just east of Randall, Minnesota, around 6:25 p.m. on Friday, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office said.

The 60-year-old man was putting the tractor into gear when he fell and got caught between a rear tire and a chisel plow.

His family managed to get him out before emergency responders flew him to a hospital in St. Cloud. His condition is unknown, the sheriff's office said.

