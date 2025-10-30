Family of Ramsey teen hit and killed while riding dirt bike last month still waiting for answers

Parents of a Ramsey, Minnesota, 15-year-old say they're waiting for answers after he was hit and killed on his dirt bike in September.

Isaiah Whitlock was known as "Izzy" to friends and family across town. He and his friend were on their daily ride when police say a pickup truck hit and killed him.

"I'd prefer a nightmare over what this is," said Marinda LaBrosse, Isaiah Whitlock's mother.

Thursday marked 53 days since Isaiah Whitlock rode his dirt bike for the final time.

"If I could get one more, 'Sup, Dad!'" said Marcu Whitlock, his father.

Isaiah "Izzy" Whitlock and his mom, Marinda LaBrosse Marina LaBrosse

On Sept. 7, the 15-year-old and his "chosen brother," Raheem, were on their daily dirt bike stroll. The sheriff's department says he was riding on the sidewalk near the intersection of Northdale and Marigold in Coon Rapids when he swerved and was hit by a truck.

"The finality of the words spoken on the phone, in an instant, robbed me of the future we had together," Marcu Whitlock said.

On Thursday, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office told WCCO that the case remains under investigation and there's no further information at this time.

Isiah Whitlock's parents say "outgoing" doesn't even cover half of who their son was.



"Seeing how Isaiah put puzzle pieces together with people," said LaBrosse.

People, soccer — as he played for Anoka High School — and his dirt bike were all important to him. His mom remembers him saying his dirt bike made him happy just that day.

"He goes, 'This is the best therapy in the entire world, being on my bike.'" LaBrosse said.

While questions remain, they remember their son died doing what he loved.

"He was killed, but why? Like what happened?" said LaBrosse. "I would just tell him that we're okay. I don't want him to worry up there."

An online fundraiser has raised nearly $20,000 for the family.