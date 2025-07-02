Teen charged in fatal shooting of Twin Cities high school senior will be tried as an adult

One of four teens charged in the shooting death of a Twin Cities high school senior during a robbery earlier this year will be tried as an adult.

Malik Perales, 18, was indicted last week on a first-degree murder charge in the March 2 death of 18-year-old Diamond Manly, according to a criminal complaint filed in Anoka County. Perales was 17 at the time of the shooting.

In addition to first-degree murder, Perales is facing one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree aggravated robbery.

Three other boys, ages 14 through 17, were charged in juvenile court just weeks after the shooting. Investigators were able to track them down using surveillance video and phone data.

Charges say one of the boys allegedly told police that Perales "indicated his intention to rob" Manly when they met him under the guise of buying THC vape cartridges from him.

Three of the boys went to meet Manly, who was inside his car while they were in the street, according to charging documents. Manly had his driver's window partially rolled down when one of the boys asked to see the cartridges. That's when one of the suspects says Manly tried to drive away, but Perales pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot him through the open window. Perales allegedly then stole money and cartridges from Manly.

Charges say in a search of Perales' residence, police found marijuana cartridges in his bedroom matching those depicted in a Snapchat photo sent by Manly to one of the boys. They also allegedly found cash and cartridges containing both Manly's and Perales' DNA.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Perales could be sentenced to life in prison.

Note: The video above originally aired on March 3, 2025.