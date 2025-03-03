Twin Cities high school senior found fatally shot inside car, police say

Minnesota food shelves brace for SNAP funding cuts, and more headlines

An 18-year-old Twin Cities high school senior was found shot dead inside a vehicle early Sunday on a residential street.

The Ramsey Police Department says someone reported finding the victim — 18-year-old Diamond Eddie Manly, of Brooklyn Park — "slumped over" inside the vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. off Snowy Owl Street Northwest, just east of the Mississippi River.

Police are classifying Manly's death as a homicide and say no one is in custody.

In a letter sent to families and staff at Champlin Park High School, Principal Michael George confirmed Manly's death.

"Please keep Diamond's support network in your thoughts as they work through this challenging time," George said. "Champlin Park High School is committed to the wellbeing of our students and the support of their mental health needs as we work with our parents and guardians as partners in this effort."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.