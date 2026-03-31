Ramsey County reports first mumps case in nearly 5 years

Ramsey County, Minnesota, health officials say the county had its first case of mumps reported in about five years.

No additional details were provided about the case, but health officials encouraged families to make sure they are up to date on their vaccines.

Mumps is a highly contagious viral infection that is spread by direct contact or through droplets coughed or breathed into the air. The virus can spread before symptoms even start and a person can remain contagious up to eight days after they begin to experience symptoms. Symptoms typically begin 16-18 days after infection.

Typical symptoms include fever, muscle pain, loss of appetite and painful swelling around the lower sides of the face/neck area. One in three people infected with mumps does not experience any symptoms. However, mumps can cause severe complications, including deafness and reduced fertility.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that since the mumps vaccination began in 1967, mumps cases have decreased by more than 99%, but outbreaks still happen, typically in settings where people have close, prolonged contact.

The CDC reports there have been 67 mumps cases in the United States so far this year. Last year, a total of 354 cases were reported in the country.