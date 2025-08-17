Armed robberies prompt alert for all of Ramsey County

Multiple overnight shootings in Minneapolis under investigation, and more headlines

Officials in the Twin Cities said a string of armed robberies prompted a countywide alert Sunday morning.

The alert was sent to all of Ramsey County, the sheriff's office there said, following robberies at gunpoint at two gas stations in Roseville and one in Little Canada, Minnesota.

The sheriff's office believes the same person committed all of the robberies. During the third incident, the suspect assaulted a store clerk.

After the third robbery, authorities located the suspect vehicle and chased it into St. Paul, where the driver crashed near Pierce Butler Route and Prior Avenue.

Multiple people ran from the vehicle into nearby woods, and one suspect was arrested after a search, the sheriff's office said.

The alert, sent out around 10:20 a.m., notified residents of police activity near the State Fairgrounds. An update sent just over an hour later said the police activity was cleared.