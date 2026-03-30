Ramlall sisters lead Rosemount girls basketball team to first-ever state championship

The Rosemount girls basketball team made history earlier this month, winning its first state championship.

The Irish defeated the Hopkins Royals, who are nine-time state champions, to win the 4A title. They were led by three sisters.

"It was such an amazing feeling. Obviously, Hopkins is such a good team. All their players, so talented ... but playing with everybody, my sisters especially, I know the last moment I grabbed Amisha and said, 'We did that,'" Ashna Ramlall said.

Ashna Ramlall, a sophomore point guard, and her twin sisters, junior guards Arshia and Amisha Ramlall, have an undeniable chemistry on the court that makes them hard to play against.

Ashna, Arshia and Amisha Ramlall. Sunil Ramlall

"A lot of times, Ashna just knows. I'll see her, I'm running down the court, she knows she's chucking that. I'm the wide receiver, that's my QB. Ialready know," Amisha Ramlall said.

Amisha, the title game's leader, had 20 points, eight assists and two steals. She was playing on her future court, too. The Barn will be home for her as a 2027 University of Minnesota Gophers commit.

"I always wanted to go to Minnesota. Obviously, it's close to home. I want to be close to my family, and then academics are amazing, coach is amazing, players are absolutely amazing, look at them right now. I know they're definitely going to do amazing things," Amisha Ramlall said.

The sisters watched on as the Gophers made their way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, making Amisha Ramlall even more ready to be a part of their success.

"Just watching that, I was smiling to myself like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to play for this team,'" Amisha Ramlall said.

Arshia and Ashna Ramlall are each sitting on several Division I offers, but have not committed yet. For now, the Ramlall sisters are focusing on more years at Rosemount and keeping the momentum going.

"Keep cheering on for everybody, not just yourself, but everybody, because it's a team game, not just an individual game," Arshia Ramlall said.

The sisters will compete in the Amateur Athletic Union this summer where they play for the Minnesota Fury, a team that's produced several Division I players in recent years, including Michigan's Olivia Olson and Maryland's Addi Mack.