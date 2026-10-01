New magazine Q Minnesota launches to amplify LGBTQ+ community voices

One chapter ends a new one begins. A new magazine aims to highlight Minnesota's queer community.

When Lavender magazine ended production this June after 31 years in Minnesota, it left a void in the LGBTQ+ community.

"It came as a shock to all of us. Nobody had an inkling that anything was going to happen," said Barry Leavitt, vice president of sales and events.

When Lavender magazine ended production this June after 31 years in Minnesota, it left a void in the queer community.

"A state like Minnesota not having a major queer publication, it was unheard of. Like Lavender left a void because it did a lot of good," said Nell Gelhaus, vice president of digital and content.

But it didn't take long for a new publication to step up, called Q Minnesota.

"We're going to have 12 monthly regular issues and one directory a year. That's the print version. But then the hub of in all of the activity is going to be on the website and in our socials and at our events," said Andy Lien, editor and chief and publisher.

Lien, Gelhaus and Leavitt all met from their various times working at Lavender.

"And it just so happens that I called up Andy and she said, Barry! And I can remember it. And I simply said, you want to get the gang back together again. And that is what we started working towards that," said Leavitt.

For the last two months, it's been full steam ahead to get Q off the ground.

"I would say the only challenging part has been the sense of urgency, you know, because we feel the responsibility, too, to get something out there quickly and let Minnesotans know that this doesn't need to be over," said Gelhaus.

Lien says Q will be even more inclusive, making sure to highlight underrepresented communities

"By inviting all these different voices in who are younger, older, who have more of a history and a knowledge of this community, or who are brand new. They all offer this great lived experience of how they fit into this community," said Lien.

Covering everying from politics to sports, nightlife and anything in between.

"The website is going to be very important for some of the very helpful evergreen information, like what's going on with gender affirming care these days? How do I find a realtor who can help me relocate here? How can I find a therapist I don't have to explain myself to, because their lived experience is the same as mine? Exactly. So it really will be a guide in a lot of ways, as well as a place to amplify voices in the community," said Lien.

Ahead of publishing, they're already seeing a lot of interest from the community.

"We don't even have an issue to show anybody yet. And it was amazing to see the number of businesses and organizations who have already invested in this," said Leavitt.

"The great part about this is that we had an investor hop in right away, Brad Leventhal. He knew what had happened at Lavender. He knew the people involved, and he said, hey, if you guys want to put something together," said Lien.

And that's what they did. Making sure all queer voices across Minnesota will be heard.

The first issue of Q Minnesota is out now.