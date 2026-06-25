After 30 years, Lavender Magazine ends its run covering Minnesota's LGBTQ+ community

Lavender Magazine, which published stories about Minnesota's LGBTQ+ community, is ending its 30-year run.

The biweekly magazine published its first issue on June 9, 1995, during a time when "there were virtually no gay rights in the United States and in Minnesota," the magazine's founder Stephen Rocheford wrote.

"However with the passage of time and in short order, history marched on and Lavender beat the drum for equality in Minnesota," he said.

The 20th anniversary of the magazine coincided with Supreme Court's landmark decision on same-sex marriage, he added.

"The goals for Lavender's founders have been achieved. It is now time to say goodbye as we have achieved the purpose for which we were created. The dark bars and secret hangouts of gays of 30+ years ago were the only places for us then; but not now. We can go anywhere and be just like everyone else who goes out with friends. The community has mostly grown up," Rocheford said on a statement posted to Lavender's website.

The glossy magazine featured profiles on LGBTQ+ Minnesotans, guides to Pride weekend and community events.

Barry Leavitt, who has been with the organization for 27 years and 710 editions wrote on Facebook that he was informed on Wednesday that the magazine would be ending.

Though he wrote the news was "incredibly emotional," he said "one of the most fulfilling things I've experienced is when LGBTQ community members, including parents of LGBTQ children, tell me how important Lavender is to them and how much it has helped them."

The news comes days before Pride weekend kicks off in the Twin Cities.