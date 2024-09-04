New PWHL Minnesota GM Melissa Caruso focuses on the future rather than offseason concerns

New PWHL Minnesota GM Melissa Caruso focused on addressing the future on Wednesday, rather than the past and the offseason troubles the franchise encountered after winning the women's hockey league's inaugural championship.

Speaking on a Zoom video call a day after being hired, the former American Hockey League executive paid tribute to her predecessor, U.S. Olympian Natalie Darwitz, for building a championship roster. She failed to mention that Darwitz was ousted by the PWHL in June following a monthslong league review after winning the Walter Cup.

And Caruso looked forward to working with coach Ken Klee, who drew criticism for drafting Wisconsin captain Britta Curl, who later apologized for supporting transphobic messaging on social media. Klee was also investigated by the PWHL this summer for allegations of bullying team staff.

"I have definitely been made aware of everything that's been going on here over the past number of months," Caruso said. "Moving forward, like I said I just started yesterday so I'm going to evaluate where we're at from a team perspective and move forward to look ahead to Season 2."

PWHL vice president of hockey operations Jayna Hefford, who also took part in the call, did not provide any update on the league's investigation into Klee. She did make clear that there would be a distinct separation of power between the two.

"Ken Klee is the head coach of our Minnesota team and I'm not concerned at all about any issues around the general manager role," Hefford said. "We've selected Melissa as an ideal candidate to lead this team, and Ken will lead the team on the ice as he did last season."

The PWHL is a centralized league that owns all six franchises. It is financed by Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter.

Hefford expressed no concerns over the criticism the team and league generated from fans this offseason.

"We're incredibly proud of the team that's been built in Minnesota," Hefford said. "We continue to look toward building a team that provides an environment and built on values of inclusivity, and this is something that we're looking for Melissa to come in and continue to build in this market."

Caruso had a positive conversation with Klee this week, and said the two plan to meet in person next week.

"I feel lucky to have Ken as a leader of the team in the locker room," she said of the former NHL defenseman and former U.S. national women's team coach. "I anticipate learning a ton from him and from the staff, and look forward to working with him this upcoming season."

Caruso is from St. Paul, Minnesota, and spent the past 15 years working her way up the AHL executive ranks. She spent the past five years as vice president of hockey operations and governance. Her responsibilities included overseeing the league's schedule, player registry and bylaws.

Among her priorities are reaching out to Minnesota players and staff. Caruso also has holes to fill out her 23-player roster with only 16 currently signed. Training camp is expected to open in late October or early November, and the season is anticipated to open in early December.

"I think it's no secret that what Natalie built here during season one was really an incredible foundation for this team. You know she's so beloved here in the state of hockey. So I know all eyes are on me," Caruso said. "I think expectations are high for the team and for the fans. I'm lucky to have inherited what I have inherited. I think there's a great base here."