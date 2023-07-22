Puppies lost in Jordan house explosion found safe

JORDAN, Minn. -- Two puppies that were unaccounted for following a house explosion southwest of the metro have been found safe Saturday.

The house explosion occurred late Thursday evening on 1st Street East in the town of Jordan.

Police said three people were inside at the time of the explosion. They escaped with only scrapes and cuts.

Puppy Update! The Jordan Fire Department along with Jordan (MN) Police Department were able to locate the two missing... Posted by Jordan Fire Department Relief Association on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Two dogs and six puppies were also inside, but two of the puppies were not found until two days later.

The Jordan Fire Department reports that the puppies are alert, happy and hungry.

Note: The video above is from July 21, 2023.