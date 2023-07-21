3 adults escape house explosion in Jordan, 2 puppies unaccounted for
JORDAN, Minn. -- Three adults are displaced after a Thursday evening house explosion in Jordan, Minnesota.
According to police, three residents were inside the house during the explosion and survived with minor scrapes and cuts. Two puppies, however, are unaccounted for.
Residents told officials that they had someone in the house earlier in the day working on their dryer.
Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
Jordan is located about 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
