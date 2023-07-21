3 adults escape house explosion in Jordan, 2 puppies unaccounted for

JORDAN, Minn. -- Three adults are displaced after a Thursday evening house explosion in Jordan, Minnesota.

According to police, three residents were inside the house during the explosion and survived with minor scrapes and cuts. Two puppies, however, are unaccounted for.

Residents told officials that they had someone in the house earlier in the day working on their dryer.

MORE NEWS: WATCH: Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison cited for going 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Jordan is located about 35 miles southwest of Minneapolis.

The blast of the explosion sent windows and other parts of the home over to the other side of the neighbors yard. Thankfully no one was seriously hurt: https://t.co/oU6QQdjuU4 @WCCO pic.twitter.com/djZjjaW8Ct — Pauleen Le (@PauleenLe) July 21, 2023

Details are limited, so check back for more.