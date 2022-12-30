Public works union reaches tentative agreement with St. Louis County

DULUTH, Minn – A public works union has reached a tentative agreement with St. Louis County on a three year contract.

The union involved, Teamsters 320, says the tentative agreement comes after five months of negotiations.

The agreement includes a wage increase each of the three years of the new contract, as well as various stipends and allowances, and a new apprenticeship program. The teamsters also acquired an increase in cold weather gear allowance.

"This agreement is a victory, and one that both parties can be proud of," says Teamsters Local 320 President Erik Skoog. "This agreement gives Saint Louis County greater opportunities to recruit and retain its public works staff."

Before the deal, Teamsters 320 voted to authorize a strike after five failed sessions of contract negotiations. The strike would've been upheld by 160 county public works employees comprised of snow plow operators, mechanics, bridge workers, building maintenance, parts specialists, and sign technicians.