Minnesota protesters rally against Trump's USPS privatization plans

Privatizing the USPS could dramatically change the way Americans receive online purchases and prescription drugs by mail. It is something President Donald Trump has voiced support for.

A rally held at the state capitol Sunday, was one of many recent rallies across the country, in the fight to keep the USPS from becoming privatized.

"If the postal service is privatized and prices are raised enormously, there will be a rise for inflation across the entire economy," said Tyler Vasseur, shop steward for Branch 9 of the National Association of Letter Carriers.

Last month, the Washington Post reported President Trump's plans to dissolve USPS leadership and absorb the agency into his administration, moves considered possible first steps toward privatization.

Trump has said he wants a post office that works and doesn't lose a lot of money. The USPS suffered a $9.5 billion loss in the most recent fiscal year.

"The richest and most powerful men in this country are trying to tear our government apart, including the post office, and we won't let them," said U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, D - Minnesota.

Current law requires the postal service deliver to all addresses. Some of those would be too costly for a private business to serve and turn a profit. Privatizing could mean the end of guaranteed mail service to every address.

"There's a lot of public support for this issue," said Jaci Simonet from Richfield.

Simonet said Sunday's crowd just goes to show the level of support for anti-privatization.

"Privatization would increase costs to consumers. I think right now the USPS is a public service and it's really meant to serve the public and allow for communications throughout every corner of America," said Simonet.