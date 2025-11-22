Protesters denounce private aviation services alleged to be used in ICE deportations

On Saturday, protesters took the streets outside of Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Their concern was regarding deportation flights administered by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The group was organized by local nonprofit 50501.

"We're here to protest Signature Aviation as their aiding ICE deportation flights," said one of the protesters while chanting.

Roughly 40 protesters were on-site and marched between Terminal 2 and Terminal 1 on 70th Street.

70th Street is also where Signature Aviation, who provides private services across the world, can be found. WCCO has not been able to confirm if Signature Aviation is involved with deportation flights.

Community members said they're attending the protest to support immigrant neighbors.

"They have as many violations as somebody who didn't renew their car registration. To see someone getting treated so inhumane sickens me," said Kristin of Saint Paul.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed during her October visit to the Twin Cities that "our local authorities have boots-on-the-ground."

"Just since January, they have removed 4,300 individuals off of our streets," said Noem during her October visit.

"They're using the private terminal here at Signature and straight-up using flights from Denver Air Connection," said Drew Harmon, the Chair for Minnesota 5051.

Key Lime Air, who's the parent company of Denver Air Connection said:

Key Lime Air respects the right of all individuals to peacefully protest and share their opinions. As a matter of policy, we are unable to discuss our charter operations. Our focus remains on conducting ALL Key Lime Air flights in accordance with the highest federally mandated safety standards

The Minneapolis Republican Party told WCCO in a statement:

Without evidence of the brutality spoken of, if federal immigration law is being enforced, that is what is important. We fully welcome immigrants who follow our legal process.

"It's good to be a part of a crowd who feel that same 'shock-to-your-core passion' like we need to go out and do something." Kristin added.

WCCO reached out to Signature Aviation and ICE for confirmation and comment but haven't heard back. The Metropolitan Airports Commission says they don't coordinate or get notice of general aviation or non-commercial flights at MSP. This includes government owned or operated aircraft.