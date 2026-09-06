Federal prosecutors seek 5-year sentence for former Minnesota state Sen. Justin Eichorn

Federal prosecutors want a former Minnesota state senator sent away for half a decade after being caught in a child sex sting, according to court documents.

Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence for Justin Eichorn, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23.

Eichorn pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge of attempted possession of child pornography back in May. A count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor was dropped and he agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge, admitting in a sex trafficking sting operation that he asked someone he believed to have been a teenager to text him nude pictures.

Prosecutors allege Eichorn, who represented District 6 before resigning in March 2025, responded to an online prostitution ad that was part of a sting by Bloomington police and other law enforcement. Documents say he "intentionally hired or offered or agreed to hire an individual who [he] believes to be under the age of 18 years, but at least 16 years of age, to engage in sexual penetration or sexual contact."

The complaint says he was communicating with undercover officers, who said they began receiving messages from Eichorn and asked for pictures multiple times, including "a naught [sic] pic of you to show me your [sic] real." Eichorn allegedly arranged to meet with the girl in Bloomington, which is where he was arrested.

Eichorn's attorneys unsuccessfully attempted to get the charge dismissed, arguing it was "vindictively motivated by personal animus" and "that it was motivated solely by the fact that the government is unable to secure a more significant period of incarceration for Mr. Eichorn in the initial prosecution by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office."

County authorities initially charged Eichorn, but dropped the case after the feds filed their own.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.