Former Minnesota Sen. Justin Eichorn set for change-of-plea hearing in underage prostitution sting case

A former Minnesota state senator accused of attempting to pay a teenager for sex is set to appear Thursday morning in a change-of-plea hearing.

Justin Eichorn, a Republican who represented District 6 before resigning in March 2025, faces a federal charge of attempted coercion or enticement of a minor.

Prosecutors allege Eichorn responded to an online prostitution ad that was part of a sex trafficking sting by Bloomington police and other law enforcement. Documents say he "intentionally hired or offered or agreed to hire an individual who [he] believes to be under the age of 18 years, but at least 16 years of age, to engage in sexual penetration or sexual contact."

The complaint says he was communicating with undercover officers, who said they began receiving messages from Eichorn and asked for pictures multiple times, including "a naught [sic] pic of you to show me your [sic] real." Eichorn allegedly arranged to meet with the girl in Bloomington, which is where he was arrested.

Eichorn's attorneys attempted to get the charge dismissed, but were unsuccessful. They argued the charge was "vindictively motivated by personal animus" and "that it was motivated solely by the fact that the government is unable to secure a more significant period of incarceration for Mr. Eichorn in the initial prosecution by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office." County authorities initially charged Eichorn, but dropped the case after the feds filed their own. The county attorney's office said this is "common practice."

Other motions from the defense to suppress statements and evidence were also denied.

Republican Sen. Keri Heintzeman won a special election to fill Eichorn's seat in April.

Eichorn's hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.