Lawmakers call to reform Met Council after Southwest Light Rail project costs add up

MINNEAPOLIS-- This session, lawmakers are demanding overhaul of the Metropolitan Council.

The Metropolitan Council was formed in 1967 to oversee regional planning, public works and transportation projects in the seven county Metro area.

If you live in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey or Scott Counties, the Met Council has the authority to raise your property taxes.

The 17 individuals on the council are appointed by Minnesota's Gov. Tim Walz.

The Met Council's oversight of the Southwest Light Rail project, currently $1 billion over budget and 10 years behind schedule has lawmakers pushing for major changes.

Sen. Scott Dibble, the Senate transportation chair, seeks legislation to make the Met Council an elected body and shift all transportation construction projects to be managed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation. (See video above.)

Esme Murphy spoke with Charlie Zelle, the chair of the Met Council, about the group's function and how they plan to make up for a budget shortfall to complete the controversial Southwest Light Rail.

This is not the first session lawmakers have called for reform of the Met Council. Murphy spoke with our political insiders Abou Amara, a Democrat, and Amy Koch, a Republican, about this latest legislation and the future of light rail projects in Minnesota.

Talking Points airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., live on CBS News Minnesota.