Pro-Israel, pro-Palestine supporters hold demonstrations in Times Square, outside United Nations

Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestine rallies held in New York City Pro-Israel, Pro-Palestine rallies held in New York City 01:57

NEW YORK -- People gathered in support of Israel outside of the United Nations and in other parts of New York City on Sunday afternoon.

The Security Council held a closed-door meeting. Supporters of Israel rallied outside. An hour before that rally started, supporters of Palestine rallied in Times Square, and actually made their way to Second Avenue, not too far from the UN.

Supporters of Israel denounced the air and ground attacks against early Saturday, which prompted Israel to declare war.

"Jews and Israelis are resilient. We shall overcome, and we will prevail," said pro-Israel demonstrator Sarrah Libson.

READ MORE: Israel vows to "destroy Hamas" as death toll rises from unprecedented attack

Supporters of Palestine gathered in Times Square in a rally denounced by both Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday. Adams called it disgusting, while Hochul said it was morally repugnant.

Those rallying in support of Israel condemned the attacks carried out by Hamas throughout the weekend. They said they are concerned for their family members and those from other countries caught in the violence.

"I don't know how they can call themselves freedom fighters. They're holding hostages. They're holding American citizens, Norwegian citizens, people from Germany. Innocent lives that they're taking," Isidore Carten said.

READ MORE: Cory Booker "able to safely depart" Israel after surprise Hamas attack in Gaza

The rallies eventually moved to Second Avenue. NYPD officers were out in full force and there were barricades in place to prevent violence.

"No peace can be had without human equality and justice for all," Palestine supporter Fadi Atshan said.

READ MORE: U.S. working to verify reports of Americans dead or taken hostage in Israel attack, Blinken says

Sami Steigmann is a Holocaust survivor.

"In this century, in the 21st century, there is no room for such hate. We have differences. The only way that we can work together and live together is both sides want to make peace," Steigmann said.

The pain could be felt through every voice and on every face at a community vigil in Bennett Park of Washington Heights.

"We stand here in solidarity with the state of Israel and to denounce terrorism," said Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who added he'll be in Washington on Tuesday to join President Joe Biden in unequivocal support of Israel.

"How many of you have a friend or loved one in Israel right now," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine asked the crowd.

READ MORE: What we know about the Hamas attack on Israel

The show of hands spoke to how many people here in New York are impacted, watching a peaceful holiday get disrupted by a surprise and brutal Hamas attack.

"Horrible, horrible. My friend lost her husband, her child being kidnapped, other two children were shot in the head," said Evyatar Shamsiev, an Israeli who now lives in New York.

Shamsiev said the show of support here matters to the people there, who are now at war.

"This is not just a fight for Israel; this is a fight for the whole humankind," he said.

"It doesn't matter their ethnicity or religion. Human rights abuses are abuses against all of humanity and this is a time for us to stand in unity," added Jack Lobel of Morningside Heights.