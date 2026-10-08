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Ex-correctional officer sexually abused inmates in Minnesota women's prison, feds say

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

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A now-former correctional officer at the federal women's prison in Waseca, Minnesota, is charged with sexually abusing inmates.

The U.S. Attorney's Office filed three counts of sexual abuse of a ward Tuesday against 30-year-old Albert Victor Freeman, who worked at Federal Correctional Institution-Waseca.

Court documents state Freeman allegedly assaulted three women in June.  

waseca-prison.jpg
FCI-Waseca in 2006. Getty Images

FCI-Waseca, located about 80 miles south of Minneapolis, is a low-security prison housing nearly 800 inmates.

Freeman made his first court appearance on Wednesday. If he is convicted, he could face anywhere from "two years to any term of years" per count, according to the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

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