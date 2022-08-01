Watch CBS News
Prior Lake to consider THC product moratorium

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Prior Lake City Council will consider a moratorium on the sale of THC products within the city Monday.

Edibles and beverages containing hemp-derived THC became legal in Minnesota earlier this month.

Mayor Kirt Briggs says they need to determine what's best for their community. So, implementing a halt of sales would allow more time for research to be done before making a final decision.  

The city council meeting to vote on the moratorium adoption starts at 7 p.m. in the council chambers.

Robbinsdale made a similar decision earlier this month.

