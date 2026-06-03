What's planned for Prince Celebration 2026 to mark 10 years since his death

Wednesday is the beginning of a five-day celebration of the icon we know, love and miss: Prince.

From new exhibits to a big Friday night concert and a free community sing-along, there are ways to celebrate his legacy happening all over during Prince Celebration 2026.

"It's going to focus on the full spectrum of his life, the 10 years that we lost him physically, but we didn't lose him spiritually," L. Londell McMillian with Paisley Park said. "We're going to celebrate that presence, that essence, the music, his values, his virtues, his generosity, his love, his kindness and his Minnesotaness."

The sing-along will happen Saturday afternoon under the Prince mural in downtown Minneapolis. It's free to attend and will feature a 100-person choir guiding the crowd through Prince's most iconic songs. Organizers expect thousands of attendees.

Organizers say the event is about more than singing along, it's about bringing the community together through the artist who helped define Minneapolis on the world stage.

"It's really important that the city embraces and amplifies our greatest icons, and in many ways Prince is the singular artist that has really identified with the city of Minneapolis," Minneapolis Arts and Cultural Affairs Director Ben Johnson said.

The sing-along is just one part of a packed week of events in Minneapolis and at Paisley Park, leading up to Prince's birthday on Sunday.

Wednesday night, First Avenue will host a Kick-Off Party with Chaka Khan.

Thursday will bring panel discussions with Prince collaborators at Royalston Square in Minneapolis, as well as Prince Night at the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field.

On Friday, the celebration moves to The Armory for a major concert with a lof of names, including Prince's legendary bands The Revolution and New Power Generation performing together.

Prince was found dead inside his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen, Minnesota, on April 21, 2016.