Minnesota is getting ready to celebrate Prince 10 years after his death

It's been 10 years since we lost Prince, one of Minnesota's Native Sons, and we want to remember the moments that built his legacy.

All around the city, you see the Sign of the Times that Prince's 10th Anniversary Celebration of Life is here.

"It's going to focus on the full spectrum of his life, the ten years that we lost him physically, but we did not lose him spiritually," said L. Londell McMillian.

L. Londell McMillian knows Prince well.

"Prince is my friend. I was initially his lawyer, then I became his manager, then I became his partner, then I became his friend," Londell said.

He says Paisley Park is also getting ready for the Celebration that will bring thousands of people to the state the global superstar called home.

"We're going to celebrate that presence, his essence, the music. His values, his virtues, his generosity, his love, his kindness, and his Minnesota-ness," said McMillian.

Iconic artists are on tap to help celebrate Prince's musical genius.

"We got great concerts downtown, we got Chaka Kahn, we got concerts with Liz, Warfield, and Ashley Tamar, and DJ Rasheeda. But also, the big concert on Friday at the Armory. Morris Day, Miguel, Bilal, Kat Gram, Sounds of Blackness, Tevin Campbell, and don't forget we got the young man Chris Collins, who is starring in Purple Rain the musical," McMillian.

That Friday night concert also unites Members of Prince's Legendary Bands, the Revolution and New Power Generation, for the first time.

"We are going to have a great time and party like it's 1999 basically," McMillian said.

A free downtown Block Party this year will feature a two-hour Prince sing-along.

"At Paisley Park, we are going to have some exclusive listening sessions for his music were going to have his concert film footage, " said McMillian.

"They say he would put a tweet out on Twitter and invite everybody over, and then people would come and show up. And you would wait, and you were rewarded for waiting, he would put on such a great show," said Makayla Elder, Paisley Park's collections manager.

NPG Music Club is where fans can see up close what Prince's after-hours special performances were held.

And of course there is the music.

Concert footage on the screen surrounded by some of Prince's fashion, his cars and instruments.

There is also a new special exhibit that celebrates every aspect of who Prince continues to be. The new exhibit also features Prince's love for community.

Love for one another charities supported lots of organizations and artists in Minnesota for decades.

Don't miss the party, all the fun begins June 3rd and runs through June 7th, Prince's birthday.