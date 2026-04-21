Minnesota mourns, honors Prince, 10 years after superstar's death

A previously unreleased song is one of many ways Prince is being honored a decade after his death.

The Minnesota superstar died at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen 10 years ago on Tuesday.

The official Prince YouTube page posted "With This Tear," recorded in 1991 at Paisley Park. The track has been newly mixed and mastered and features Prince producing, arranging, composing and performing all instrumentation.

Shortly after the creation of the song, Prince offered it to Céline Dion, who recorded her own version in 1992.

The Prince account said this track is one of many Prince recordings scheduled for release this year as part of a never-before-released album project.

Fans have been gathering at First Avenue in Minneapolis to remember the legendary singer. A mural honoring Prince stands tall near the city's signature music venue.

Fans gathered near the mural on Monday talked about where they were when they heard the news of Prince's death.

"I was sleeping at the time because I work overnights, but I had a bunch of family members and friends trying to to reach out. And then it finally woke me up and I was just devastated," Kris Phelps, a Prince fan from Iowa, said. "And I had to look it up myself because it just couldn't have been true."

"I remember I was at work and a friend of mine called and she was distraught and she was like, 'Pick up your phone,' because I never really pick up my phone. So I called her back and she was like, 'He's dead,' and I'm like, 'Who?' And she's like, 'Prince.' And we were devastated," Prince fan Natasha Jackson said.

Paisley Park, Prince's former home and music studio space, will be hosting a special remembrance event on Tuesday. There will also be a musical tribute in June during Celebration 2026.